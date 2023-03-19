PSL 2023 News
Shaheen Afridi's, wife Ansha poses with PSL 2023 trophy
Lahore Qalandar's captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has been in the spotlight since yesterday (Saturday) as he sailed his side to victory in the eighth season of the Pakistan Super Leagu
Shaheen Afridi appointed as skipper of PSL 2023 team of the tournament
Lahore Qalandars' Shaheen Shah Afridi was appointed team captain of HBL PSL 8 by an independent panel chaired by Haroon Rashid (HBL PSL 8 Technical Committee Chairman) and which al
Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 15 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Lahore Qalandars (LAH) meets Peshawar Zalmi (PES) in match 15 of Pakistan Super League 2023. The game takes place on Sunday February 26 at 7:00 pm PST Local time.Match 15 of Pakist
Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 5 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
In Match 5 of PSL 2023, Mohammad Rizwan's Multan Sultans will face Babar Azam's Peshawar Zalmi at Multan Cricket Stadium on February 17.The Multan Sultans led by Mohammad Rizwan wi
Karachi Kings vs Islamabad United , Match 4 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Karachi Kings will look to seek their first win against two-time champions Islamabad United in Match 4 of the 2023 Pakistan Super League at the National Cricket Stadium in Kara
Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 1 Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 2023 edition of PSL begins on the same note as the last as the Multan Sultans take on the Lahore Qalandars in a rematch of last year's final.The Multan Sultans take on Lahore Q
Naseem, Amir, Imad leave BPL for PSL commitments
Three Pakistani cricketers of MohammadAmir and Imad Wasim of Sylhet Strikers and Naseem Shah of Comilla Victorians haveleft the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in the middle of the
There were times when I wanted to give up: Shaheen about his rehabilitation sessions
Pakistan star pacer Shaheen ShahAfridi has been struggling with injury for a long time. Currently, he’s undergoingthe rehabilitation process. It is assumed that he will be back aga
Shahid Afridi to play competitive cricket again
A few days ago, Shahid Afridi wasthe selector of the national team of Pakistan. The age has also reached 43. Buthe’s ready to play on the field again. There were many dramas about
Michael Clarke likely be part of commentary panel in HBL PSL 8
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has offered ex-Australia captain Michael Clarke to join the Pakistan Super League (PSL) commentary panel.Former Australian cricket star Michael Cla
Shakib dismisses romours on his participation in PSL 2023
Shakib Al Hasan has dismissedrumors of playing in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Hesaid he doesn't know anything about playing in the PSL.Rumors of Shakib
PSL 2023: Full squads of all 6 teams
The players’ draft for the eighthedition of the Pakistan Premier League (PSL) has been completed. A total of 36foreign cricketers have been drafted. Among them, there are 10 player