PSL 2019 News
PSL 2020 squads after the draft
The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be held in February 2020. The draft was held on December 6 in Lahore.[caption id="attachment_115927" align="aligncenter" w
Platinum Pool of PSL draft announced
The platinum pool draft for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been announced. Dynamic players Dale Steyn, Chris Lynn and Jason Roy are also included in the list.The prep
Sarfraz Ahmed puts on Pakistan military uniform in Quetta celebration
Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan's national cricket team captain who led Quetta Gladiators to an emphatic victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League, enrobed a Pakistan Army uniform to ce
Big blow for Lahore Qalanders as Hafeez ruled out of PSL
Lahore Qalandars franchise on Monday in a press released confirmed the news that the team captain Mohammad Hafeez has been ruled out for the rest of the Pakistan Super League (PSL)
PSL 2019: AB de Villiers ruled out of Karachi leg due to injury
In a massive blow for Lahore Qalandars, AB de Villiers will not turn up for Pakistan for the Karachi leg of PSL 2019 owing to "back injury". The news was confirmed by the Lahore Qa
Watch video: AB de Villiers set Qalandars win against Multan
In the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League 2019, Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans by 6 wickets relying upon a striking fifty by AB de Villiers.Lahore Qalandars, at one stag
Salman Butt replaces injured Hafeez in Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars have signed left-handed batsman Salman Butt as the replacement of injured Mohammad Hafeez.Hafeez is ruled out of the tournament due to finger injury. He sustained
DSports stops PSL broadcast in India
The official broadcaster of Pakistan Super League (PSL), DSports has stopped broadcasting the matches in the wake of Pulwama attack.Over 40 CRPF personnel were killed in the Pulwam
Indian fans demand PSL foreign players' ban from IPL
The Indian Premier League (IPL) will kick-off next month just after the end of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Since a long time, India and Pakistan don't have a good relationship
Amir's brilliant death bowling seals thrilling win for Karachi
In a nail-biter, Karachi Kings won by 7 runs against Multan Sultans in match number 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Though the opening match of this year's PSL was a one-sided
Pitbull apologizes for not performing in PSL 2019 opening ceremony
American rapper Pitbull has seek deep apologizes for not being able to visit Dubai for performing in the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League opening on Thursday.Grammy Aw
Watch: Pakistan Super League 2019 trophy disclosed
The captivating PSL 2019 will go all guns blazing from February 14 onwards in the United Arab Emirates with last eight matches scheduled to be played at the home ground in Pakistan