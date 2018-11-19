
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







PSL 2018 News
thumb

Misbah takes u-turn, will play in PSL 2019

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to change his decision of taking retirement from PSL and ruled out of becoming the of mentor of Islamabad United.Misbah, who annou

thumb

Smith named in PSL draft, Warner rejects

For the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), 500 players have been named in the draft where banned Australian player Steve Smith has also been included while opener David

thumb

Watch: Sammy's startling reaction over Akmal's catch drop scene

The former champion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United regained their lost title by beating Peshawar Zalmi, champion of the 2nd season of the tournament by 3 wick

thumb

Sabbir on the way to Karachi for PSL final

Though Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is set to miss the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), his team-mate Sabbir Rahman who is also playing for Peshawar Zalmi is already on t

thumb

Tamim to miss PSL final due to injury

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal who is part of the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to miss the final due to injury.After playing the eliminator 1, he experie

thumb

Watch Kamran Akmal’s 77 off 27

In the eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi have beaten Karachi Kings to qualify in the final for the second time in a row and this means the winner of P

thumb

Quetta to bowl first, Mahmudullah-Tamim playing

﻿﻿Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The team chasing in qualifier 1 won it i

thumb

Ronchi's knock secures third consecutive win for Islamabad

It was all too easy for Islamabad United to pick up a comprehensive win over Lahore Qalandars who are having a nightmare of a tournament in the 2018's Pakistan Super League (PSL).P

thumb

Watch: Fletcher hits the biggest SIX of PSL history

Playing his first game in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), West Indian dashing batsman Andrew Fletcher hits the largest six ever hit by any batsman in the tou

thumb

Live: Lahore opt to bat against Peshawar

Three Bangladeshi cricketers out of four, have been playing in the 14th match of ongoing Pakistan Super Legue (PSL). Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman are playing for Peshawar Zalmi wh

thumb

Injured Sammy takes Zalmi over the line in a thriller

In the 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL), it has been all too easy for Peshawar Zalmi to secure a comfortable victory against Quetta Gladiators. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ তামিমদের অবিশ

thumb

Live: Peshawar opted to bowl, Sabbir to play first PSL match

In the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are taking each other at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah. Peshawar Zal

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.