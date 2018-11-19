PSL 2018 News
Misbah takes u-turn, will play in PSL 2019
Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has decided to change his decision of taking retirement from PSL and ruled out of becoming the of mentor of Islamabad United.Misbah, who annou
Smith named in PSL draft, Warner rejects
For the fourth edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL), 500 players have been named in the draft where banned Australian player Steve Smith has also been included while opener David
Watch: Sammy's startling reaction over Akmal's catch drop scene
The former champion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Islamabad United regained their lost title by beating Peshawar Zalmi, champion of the 2nd season of the tournament by 3 wick
Sabbir on the way to Karachi for PSL final
Though Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal is set to miss the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), his team-mate Sabbir Rahman who is also playing for Peshawar Zalmi is already on t
Tamim to miss PSL final due to injury
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal who is part of the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to miss the final due to injury.After playing the eliminator 1, he experie
Watch Kamran Akmal’s 77 off 27
In the eliminator 2 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Peshawar Zalmi have beaten Karachi Kings to qualify in the final for the second time in a row and this means the winner of P
Quetta to bowl first, Mahmudullah-Tamim playing
Quetta Gladiators have won the toss and elected to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the Eliminator 1 of Pakistan Super League (PSL). The team chasing in qualifier 1 won it i
Ronchi's knock secures third consecutive win for Islamabad
It was all too easy for Islamabad United to pick up a comprehensive win over Lahore Qalandars who are having a nightmare of a tournament in the 2018's Pakistan Super League (PSL).P
Watch: Fletcher hits the biggest SIX of PSL history
Playing his first game in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), West Indian dashing batsman Andrew Fletcher hits the largest six ever hit by any batsman in the tou
Live: Lahore opt to bat against Peshawar
Three Bangladeshi cricketers out of four, have been playing in the 14th match of ongoing Pakistan Super Legue (PSL). Tamim Iqbal and Sabbir Rahman are playing for Peshawar Zalmi wh
Injured Sammy takes Zalmi over the line in a thriller
In the 10th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL), it has been all too easy for Peshawar Zalmi to secure a comfortable victory against Quetta Gladiators. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ তামিমদের অবিশ
Live: Peshawar opted to bowl, Sabbir to play first PSL match
In the 10th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi are taking each other at the Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium in Sharjah. Peshawar Zal