PSL 2017 News
thumb

Pakistani people made World XI feel at home, says Amla

Proteas opening batsman Hashim Amla who toured Pakistan being part of the ICC World XI squad, is highly impressed with the way the fans in Pakistani welcomed the team and made them

thumb

Sharjeel and Latif likely to face life ban

Dashing opening batsman of Pakistan Cricket Sharjeel Khan and right-handed batsman Khalid Latif are likely to face a life ban for their alleged involvement in the Pakistan Super Le

thumb

Watch: Top Five Sixes of PSL

5. Pollard’s pushup six: Caribbean star Pollard hit a huge six to fine leg in the last ball of the innings when his team needed 4 runs to win the crucial match.4. Elliot’s “Bat Dro

thumb

16 Foreign Players to play in PSL Final

While everyone stepped back from PSL final at Lahore for security concern, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi picked from a pool of approximately 12 foreign players to play in th

thumb

Anamul to play PSL final

Anamul Haque Bijoy has been given NOC (No Objection Certificate) to play the HBL Pakistan Super League T20 2017 Final in Lahore. He is set to play for Quetta Gladiators. [নিউজটি বা

thumb

Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees

Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list

thumb

Watch: Top 10 moments of PSL-2

Top 10 moments of PSL-2:10. Rumman Raees’ way of celebration after taking the wickets of Tamim Iqbal Khan and Sunil Narine.9. Chris Gayle’s reaction after the catch of Summy.8. Yas

thumb

Watch Afridi's another matchless innings

In the nerve wrecking qualifying match of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshwar Zalmi, no efforts from Zalmi willow merchant proved enough to eclipse Glad

thumb

Watch Pietersen hits Wahab out of the stadium!

Quetta Gladiators clinched a place in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) through a stunning one-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first play-off at the Sharjah Cricket S

thumb

Watch: How Riyad takes the wicket of Tamim

Peshawar Zalmi required 33 runs from the last three overs to beat Quetta Gladiators. Then, Shahid Afridi started  his stunning batting. This right-handed hard hitter batsman took 1

thumb

Shoaib Malik trying to convince foreign cricketers

Pakistan cricket all-rounder Shoaib Malik has started to convince foreign players to visit Lahore for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.[caption id="attachment_68000" align="alignc

thumb

Mahmudullah, batsmen guide Quetta to Playoffs

Quetta Gladiators have qualified for the playoffs of HBL Pakistan Super League T20 2017 as they register their fourth win by beating Karachi Kings by six wickets in match 15 at Dub

