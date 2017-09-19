PSL 2017 News
Pakistani people made World XI feel at home, says Amla
Proteas opening batsman Hashim Amla who toured Pakistan being part of the ICC World XI squad, is highly impressed with the way the fans in Pakistani welcomed the team and made them
Sharjeel and Latif likely to face life ban
Dashing opening batsman of Pakistan Cricket Sharjeel Khan and right-handed batsman Khalid Latif are likely to face a life ban for their alleged involvement in the Pakistan Super Le
Watch: Top Five Sixes of PSL
5. Pollard’s pushup six: Caribbean star Pollard hit a huge six to fine leg in the last ball of the innings when his team needed 4 runs to win the crucial match.4. Elliot’s “Bat Dro
16 Foreign Players to play in PSL Final
While everyone stepped back from PSL final at Lahore for security concern, Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi picked from a pool of approximately 12 foreign players to play in th
Anamul to play PSL final
Anamul Haque Bijoy has been given NOC (No Objection Certificate) to play the HBL Pakistan Super League T20 2017 Final in Lahore. He is set to play for Quetta Gladiators. [নিউজটি বা
Watch: Cool and Calm Celebration of Raees
Pakistani bowler Rumman Raees did an exceptional celebration in PSL after taking the wickets of Pollard and Sohail Khan. He stood on the pitch like a statue that added in the list
Watch: Top 10 moments of PSL-2
Top 10 moments of PSL-2:10. Rumman Raees’ way of celebration after taking the wickets of Tamim Iqbal Khan and Sunil Narine.9. Chris Gayle’s reaction after the catch of Summy.8. Yas
Watch Afridi's another matchless innings
In the nerve wrecking qualifying match of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Peshwar Zalmi, no efforts from Zalmi willow merchant proved enough to eclipse Glad
Watch Pietersen hits Wahab out of the stadium!
Quetta Gladiators clinched a place in the final of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) through a stunning one-run win over Peshawar Zalmi in the first play-off at the Sharjah Cricket S
Watch: How Riyad takes the wicket of Tamim
Peshawar Zalmi required 33 runs from the last three overs to beat Quetta Gladiators. Then, Shahid Afridi started his stunning batting. This right-handed hard hitter batsman took 1
Shoaib Malik trying to convince foreign cricketers
Pakistan cricket all-rounder Shoaib Malik has started to convince foreign players to visit Lahore for Pakistan Super League (PSL) final.[caption id="attachment_68000" align="alignc
Mahmudullah, batsmen guide Quetta to Playoffs
Quetta Gladiators have qualified for the playoffs of HBL Pakistan Super League T20 2017 as they register their fourth win by beating Karachi Kings by six wickets in match 15 at Dub