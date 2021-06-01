Priyam Garg News
IPL 2021: Bairstow discloses SRH's biggest prankster
Sunrisers Hyderabad are going through a tough patch at the moment. They have long been termed as one of the most consistent teams in the Indian Premier League. They are known for f
Garg recalls emotional interaction with MS Dhoni
Sunrisers Hyderabad player Priyam Garg made the headlines recently when he recalled an emotional interaction with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during the IPL 20
VIDEO: Kane Williamson loses his cool against Priyam Garg
For the first time in the history of cricket, the skipper of New Zealand, Kane Williamson was absolutely frustrated on his teammate Priyam Garg when he failed to take off for a sin
Jonty Rhodes supports Young Tigers
While there have been much talks regarding the verbal exchange and shoving between Bangladesh and India players post the ICC Under-19 World Cup final on Sunday, Proteas legend Jont
Contrasting statements from Bangladesh, India captains
Things did neither go easy nor remain calm in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup between Bangladesh and India on Sunday, with players of the two teams seen engaging in an exch
India Under-23 captain Priyam Garg hospitalized after being hit in the neck
In a shocking incident during a Duleep Trophy 2019 match, Indian Green's cricketer Priyam Garg was rushed to hospital after being hit straight in the neck on day four of his side's
Priyam Garg ambitious to play for senior national team
Bipin Dani India's Priyam Garg is a very ambitious cricketer. On Tuesday the 18-year-old right-hand opener was named as captain of the Under-23 team to play five ODIs' against Ban