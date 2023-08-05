Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina News
Taskin Ahmed wins Sheikh Kamal National Sports Council Award
Bangladesh cricketer Taskin Ahmedhas been in great rhythm in recent times. His sharp bowling in batters-friendlyformats like T10 has caught everyone's attention. The pacer has rece
Tamim Iqbal steps down as Bangladesh ODI captain
Tamim Iqbal has stepped down fromthe captaincy of the Bangladesh ODI team thinking about the 'good of the team'.The left-handed opener, who has been leading the Bangladesh ODI team
What is the benefit of a mentor?- asks Mashrafe
The demand to make Mashrafe BinMortaza a mentor or consultant of the Bangladesh team has been going on for along time. A man who excelled as a captain, many believe he would be a t
I am more distressed to see Tamim so weak: Mashrafe
Already a half month has passedafter the retirement saga of Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal. But he has notreturned to the field as he takes one and a half month break. What wil
Tamim wants Mashrafe as mentor for ODI World Cup
After meeting with Prime MinisterSheikh Hasina, Tamim Iqbal changed his mind about retiring from internationalplay and now wants Mashrafe Bin Mortaza as a mentor of Bangladesh in t
Bangladesh team celebrate opening of mighty Padma Bridge amidst St Lucia Test
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina hasinaugurated the trailblazing Padma Bridge, the dream bridge of the people ofBangladesh. The Bangladesh cricket team is now in the Caribbean island S
PM urges critics to be patient regarding Tigers
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has suggested not to get frustrated over the recent performances of Bangladesh cricket team in T20 World Cup.PM urges critics to be patient regarding T
''PM does not return any player empty handed'
State Minister of Youth and Sports Ministry of People's Republic of Bangladesh, Zahid Ahsan Russell has said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina does not return any player empty hand
International Cricket Council delegates meet Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina
The visiting International Cricket Council (ICC) delegates led by Chief Executive Officer Manu Sawhney has met Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina at her Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban
Hasina, Mamata to hold meeting on sidelines of Indo-Bangla Test
Bangladesh honorable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will hold a brief one to one meeting on the sidelines of India-Bangladesh Test matc
Mashrafe to set foot in Kolkata with PM Sheikh Hasina
Bangladesh ODI captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza is going to Kolkata not just as a cricketer. Instead, he is going to join the history of pink as an MP with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina, Mamata Banerjee to watch D/N Test from president's box at Eden Gardens
Honorable Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are likely to grace their presence in the first ever Pink Ball Test of both Ban