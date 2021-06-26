Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club News
Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note
Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport
Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J
Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win
Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati
Doleshwar-Gazi Group match abandoned on reserve day
The first match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League was between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers. The game was not played on the scheduled day due
Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP
Gazi Group-Doleshwar match postponed due to heavy rain
Rain has been continuing in Mirpur as the Super League match between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been
First match of DPL Super League and Relegation League abandoned
Rain hits again at the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as this time the first match of Super League and Relegation League has been abandoned on Saturday (June 19).The first match of the
Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat
With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar. Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu
Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS
The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match
Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash
All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th
Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top
Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S
Gazi Group Cricketers collapse to 108 all-out
Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have trumped Gazi Group Cricketers by 36 runs in a low-scoring affair match in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur.Prime Doleshwa