Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club News
thumb

Ruyel takes fifer as Mohammedan end DPL on high note

Mohammedan Sporting Club have picked up their first win in the Super League phase in the last round of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) in a dominant way. They beat Prime Doleshwar Sport

thumb

Doleshwar win sets up last-round title decider

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club’s 5-wicket win on Thursday (June 24) against Prime Bank Cricket Club has set a title-decider match between Prime Bank and Abahani Limited on Friday (J

thumb

Saifuddin, Munim lead Abahani to 7-wicket win

Abahani Limited have secured top spot once again in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) beating Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club by 7 wickets in a rain-affected match at Sher-e-Bangla Nati

thumb

Doleshwar-Gazi Group match abandoned on reserve day

The first match of the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) Super League was between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers. The game was not played on the scheduled day due

thumb

Saif's blistering 60 hands Doleshwar dominating win

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have started the Super League phase with a big win of 6 wickets against the inform Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DP

thumb

Gazi Group-Doleshwar match postponed due to heavy rain

Rain has been continuing in Mirpur as the Super League match between Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Gazi Group Cricketers at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has been

thumb

First match of DPL Super League and Relegation League abandoned

Rain hits again at the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) as this time the first match of Super League and Relegation League has been abandoned on Saturday (June 19).The first match of the

thumb

Saif, Kamrul hand Abahani thumping defeat

With Super League teams confirmed for the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20, Abahani have lost a dead rubber to Prime Doleshwar.  Prime Bank Cricket Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Clu

thumb

Shakib-less Mohammedan pull off narrow win over Old DOHS

The teams who’re currently in top 4 of the points table- Mohammedan Sporting Club, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club all have won their respective match

thumb

Mithun's fifty helps Prime Bank win top-of-the-table clash

All three favourites- Prime Bank Cricket Club, Gazi Group Cricketers and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club register win in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Th

thumb

Imran's smashing performance keeps Doleshwar at top

Rain hits in the first batch of fixtures of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) on Tuesday (June 8) as all of three matches saw curtailed overs.Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club vs Mohammedan S

thumb

Gazi Group Cricketers collapse to 108 all-out

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have trumped Gazi Group Cricketers by 36 runs in a low-scoring affair match in the Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) T20 at Mirpur.Prime Doleshwa

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

