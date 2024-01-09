Praveen Kumar News
Pakistan bowlers do it a bit more: Praveen Kumar makes shocking claim
A dangerous weapon of fastbowlers in cricket is reverse swing. This reverse swing causes problems for thebatters with the old ball. This special weapon was introduced to the cricke
The Praveen Kumar Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
Praveen Kumar born 2 October 1986 is an Indian former cricketer who bowled at medium tempo with his right hand. In first-class cricket he played for the Uttar Pradesh cricket team.
Praveen Kumar retires from all formats of cricket
Indian fast bowler Praveen Kumar has announced his retirement from all formats of the game after being not with the national for six long years.The Meerut-born Praveen made 84 inte