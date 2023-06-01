
Prantik Nawrose Nabil News
HP coach David Hemp conducts different session for cricketers

The one asking the question isalso the cricketer, and the one answering is also the cricketer. BangladeshHigh Performance (HP) unit cricketers had a different kind of session with

Bangladesh U19 start their Asia Cup campaign with a dominating win against Nepal

Bangladesh has started ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with a huge victory. The current under-19 world champions brushed aside Nepal by 154 runs in their first match of the tournament.After

Bangladesh win triangular series with 181-run win against India

Bangladesh U19 team have defeatedIndia U19 ‘B’ team to win the triangular series in Kolkata on Tuesday (December7). They won by a big margin of 181 runs.After losing the toss in th

BCB announces squad for U-19 camp

Five months have passed since Bangladesh became the Under-19 World Cup champions. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has yet to embark on a mission to find their successor due to c

Bangladesh Under-19s clean sweep Sri lanka Under-19s

Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 50 runs on the world record day of Tawhid Hridoy. With this win, Bnagladesh Under-19 Cricket Team clinched the series by 4-0. The first match was aband

