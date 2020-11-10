Plunket Shield News
Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach
New Zealand and Wellington opening batsman Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal of obstructing the field was a freak occurrence, according to his team coach Glenn Pocknall.On Sunday, t
Wellington announced champions in cancelled Plunket Shield
New Zealand's first-class competition Plunket Shield was cancelled before the final two rounds duo to coronavirus pandemic with Wellington Firebirds have been named as the champion
Video: Smith falls to unusual run-out
Just after a couple of days from the one of the most bizarre dismissals of Azhar Ali in the history of game, the game has seen another funniest run-out in the same week itself.This