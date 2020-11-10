
Plunket Shield News
thumb

Blundell's bizarre dismissal was a 'freak occurrence', says team coach

New Zealand and Wellington opening batsman Tom Blundell's bizarre dismissal of obstructing the field was a freak occurrence, according to his team coach Glenn Pocknall.On Sunday, t

thumb

Wellington announced champions in cancelled Plunket Shield

New Zealand's first-class competition Plunket Shield was cancelled before the final two rounds duo to coronavirus pandemic with Wellington Firebirds have been named as the champion

thumb

Video: Smith falls to unusual run-out

Just after a couple of days from the one of the most bizarre dismissals of Azhar Ali in the history of game, the game has seen another funniest run-out in the same week itself.This

