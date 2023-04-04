
Tried to bowl like Test cricket, Moeen Ali after winning the Player of the Match

Chennai Super Kings off-spinner Moeen Ali revealed his plans against Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2023 match, saying he was trying to bowl like Test cricket.Chennai Super Kings

PAK vs. WI: Centurion Babar Azam presents Khushdil Shah with his Player of the Match award

Pakistani captain Babar Azam wins hearts not only with his smooth punches but also with his impeccable demeanor. Babar has been a great manager since taking over as Pakistan captai

IPL 2022: Full Season 15 Here is list of Award and prize winners player

Gujarat Titans defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the final of IPL 2022 at Narendra Modi Stadium on May 29 to claim their first Indian Premier League title in their firs

