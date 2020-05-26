Pink ball cricket News
Starc welcomes pink ball Test against India despite hating it
Australia left arm pacer, Mitchell Starc has never been a huge fan of the pink ball. But he would welcome the prospect of bowling it against India in a day-night Test over the hom
Watch: David Warner plays rock-paper-scissors with Joe Burns
During the time that wet outfield caused a slight delay in the start of the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at Adelaide Oval, Aussie openers David Warner and Joe Burns w
Color blind cricketers find it difficult to play with pink ball
BIPIN DANIWhile the questions have been raised about the visibility of the pink ball, former Pakistani opening batsman and right arm medium pacer Mudassar Nazar opines that the pro
Cricket statisticians differ on Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion, mention as 'silly'
BIPIN DANIWorld's renowned cricket statisticians differ on Sunil Gavaskar's suggestion of maintaining the separate records of Test matches played with pink ball. "The only thing I
Netizens flood Twitter with Virat-admiration
India captain Virat Kohli registered his 27th Test century on day two of the historic Pink-Ball Test against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday.The 194 ball ton,
Bangladesh become first team to have two concussion substitutes in same Test
Bangladesh, on Friday, has become the first international cricket team to have two concussion substitutes in the same match.The incident took place in the ongoing first day of the
Sweets turn into 'pink' in Kolkata before historic first pink-ball Test at Eden
Kolkata is trembling with pink fever. The madness of first-ever pink-ball Test has spread on Kokata in such a way that the color of sweets has also become pink. In these pink-fever
Wicket-keeping in pink-ball is much challenging - Wriddhiman Saha
There have been much speculations going on about the pink-ball ahead of the first-ever pink-ball Test in the history of India and Bangladesh on Friday, November 22 at Eden Gardens
Anxiety in Bangladesh team as Liton unable to recognize colour of pink-ball
Opener Saif Hassan was dropped from the team on Wednesday due to finger injury. Another big blow came to Bangladesh camp 24 hours before going down to play the first-ever pink-ball
D/N Test in Eden: Sourav Ganguly 'very excited' with 'good looking' pitch
In a little more than twenty-four hours before launching the historic Day/Night Test between Bangladesh and India, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has made an inspection of Eden Gard
Umpires should also do pink-ball practice - Simon Taufel
In cricket, umpires are usually accustomed to red and white balls. Former ICC umpire Simon Taufel believes that with the players, the on-field umpires will also have to face much d
IND vs BAN: See all arrangements for historic pink-ball Test at a glance
Bangladesh and India will face each other at Eden Gardens in Kolkata in the second and final Test of the Test series on Friday, November 22. And this Test is going to be the first