photos News
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Chattogram
The first Test match in Bangladesh after a year has resulted in an emphatic victory for West Indies, who chased down 395 on the fifth day against Bangladesh.It was debutant Kyle Ma
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs West Indies 3rd ODI, Chattogram
Bangladesh have complete 3-0 whitewash against West Indies after a big win of 120 runs in the third ODI in Chattogram. Bangladesh posted 297/6 after being sent to bat, their highes
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI, Mirpur
Bangladesh have won yet another ODI series, currently leading by 2-0 against West Indies with a match to go.After West Indies posted 148, Bangladesh took the target down with 16.4
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Only Test (Day 1)
Here are the moments captured during the first day of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.This was Afghanistan's first
Photo Album: South Africa vs Bangladesh, CWC 2019
Bangladesh have made a dream start to ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 by beating South Africa by 21 runs at The Oval, London.Losing the toss, Bangladesh were sent in to bat first and pu
Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma’s school days picture takes internet by storm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Virat Kohli are good friends both on and off the field. The same can be applied to Sakshi Dhoni and Anushka Sharma. They are currently hitting the headline
Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 3rd T20I, Dhaka
Windies have sealed the three-match T20I series by 2-1 following 50-run victory in the third and final T20I at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The tourists posted 190
Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 2nd T20I, Dhaka
Bangladesh have squared up the T20I series 1-1 after a comprehensive 36-run victory against Windies in the second T20I at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur. This leaves
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 3rd ODI, Sylhet
Bangladesh have secured three-match ODI series over Windies by 2-1 after a comprehensive eight-wicket victory in the third and final ODI at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. [R
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 2nd ODI, Dhaka
Windies have made a comeback in the three-match series with a four-wicket win in the second ODI at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.Bangladesh put on 255/7 on board af
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 2nd Test, Dhaka
Bangladesh have sealed two-match series with Windies by 2-0 sweep after an innings and 184 runs victory in the second Test at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka.Banglades
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 1st Test, Chattogram
Bangladesh have taken 1-0 lead in the two match series after a 64-run victory in the first Test against Windies at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.Bangladesh put on 324 r