Imrul tests positive for Covid-19, DPL participation in doubt
Another positive Covid-19 case has hit Bangladesh cricket before the start of country’s most prestigious domestic tournament Dhaka Premier League (DPL). This time national team cri
BCB confirms false positive Covid tests, first ODI to take place on time
Amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) media manager Jalal Yunus confirms that four of five people have tested positive for the disease wh
Sujon returns negative for Covid-19 in repeat test
Former national team cricketer Khaled Mahmud Sujon has been tested Covid-19 negative, just a day after he’s tested Covid-19 positive.Sujon was given the responsibility of ‘team lea
Chakravarthy shares his Covid story, praises Shah Rukh Khan
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy has shared the story before he’s tested positive for Covid-19 and after journey of the positive test. Chakravarthy was one of
No 'major' changes in the Playing Conditions on Bangladesh tour
The Sri Lankan team, which reached Dhaka half an hour before the scheduled arrival time on Monday will reciprocate the same protocol which was followed by the Bangladesh team durin
Sri Lanka enter bio-bubble: players to begin training from Tuesday
Sri Lanka's touring party for the Bangladesh tour has entered into the bio-bubble on Monday.According to the highly placed sources, the players and the support staff joined the tea
Kumara tested COVID-19 positive : dropped from the Windies squad
Sri Lanka's 25-year-old Lahiru Kumara has been tested positive for COVID-19 tests and has been dropped for the West Indies tour."All other players are tested negative and the tour
Psychological boost to Sri Lankan players ahead of England Tests
Sri Lankan players were addressed by a renowned psychologist Dr. Chamara Wijesinghe on Monday. According to the sources in Colombo and Galle, the initiative for organising the talk
Moeen again fails COVID-19 tests: Most unlikely to play first Test
England batting all-rounder Moeen Ali has been tested COVID-19 positive again.According to the highly placed sources in Hambantota, the second PCR tests were conducted for all play
Rapid Antigen Detection Tests for England and Sri Lankan teams on arrival
Visiting England team and Sri Lankan team (on arrival from South Africa) will not only be required to give PCR tests but also Rapid Antigen Detection Tests (RADT) when they reach S
Sri Lanka cricketers give PCR tests for South Africa tour
All members of the Sri Lankan team and the support staff touring South Africa on Friday gave their PCR tests on Tuesday."The 72-hour pre-departure tests were conducted in Colombo a