PBKS vs GT News
Du Plessis and Sam Curran fined for slow over rate and breaching code of conduct respectively
Royal Challengers Bangaluru captain Faf Du Plessis was fined for maintaining slow over rate. While Punjab Kings' stand-in captain Sam Curran was penalised 50 per cent of his match
"I would not even pick him in my team"- Virender Shewag slams Sam Curran
English star all rounder Sam Curran had another disaster day in IPL as his side PBKS were crashed by Gujrat Titans by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April) in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Aft
Rahul Tewatia heroic takes GT home in a low scoring affair
Gujrat Titans beat Punjab Kings by 3 wickets on Sunday (21st April). Exceptional bowling from Sai Kishore, who picked up 4 wickets to wrap up Punjab's innings on 142. In reply, eve
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Match 18, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Punjab Kings will face Gujarat Titans in Game 18 of Indian T20 League 2023. The match will be played at 7:30 pm local time on 13 April 2023 at Punjab Cricket Association's IS Bindr
IPL 2022: Match 16: PBKS vs GT Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket News, Head to Head and Pitch & Weather Report
Match 16 of the 2022 IPL will see Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans meet on April 8 at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.PBKS and GT, both are doing well so far. GT is 3rd in the table whi