
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Paul Farbrace News
thumb

Team Abu Dhabi head coach Paul Farbrace is back

Paul Farbrace will return as Team Abu Dhabi's head coach for this year's Abu Dhabi T10, to be played from 22nd November to 4th December at the Abu Dhabi Cricket &amp;amp; Sports Hu

thumb

3 foreign coaches in Sri Lanka's radar

By Bipin DaniPaul Farbrace, one of the possible candidates Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) wanted to hire for coaching the senior national team is not in the race now, it is reliably learn

thumb

Sri Lankan coaching staff set to be axed : negotiations begin with foreigners

By Bipin DaniSri Lankan national team will have a new Head Coach very soon, it is learned here. According to the highly placed sources in Colombo, the decision to hire new head coa

thumb

Collingwood to come Bangladesh with England cricket team

England cricket team will come in Bangladesh on September 30 to play 3 ODIs and 2 Test matches against the host Bangladesh Cricket team. Paul Collingwood, the former all-rounder of

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.