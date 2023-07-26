Patrick Dooley News
Mushfiqur Rahim's Joburg Buffaloes defeat Taskin Ahmed's Bulawayo Braves
The JoburgBuffaloes put on a fantastic display under the floodlights at the Harare SportsClub, as they kept a calm head and defeated the Bulawayo Braves by 14 runs. TheBuffaloes pu
Superb Sikandar Raza leads Bulawayo Braves to 7-Wicket win against Harare Hurricanes
The BulawayoBraves put on a scintillating performance on Monday evening at the HarareSports Club and outplayed the Harare Hurricanes in a high-scoring encounter inthe Zim Cyber Cit