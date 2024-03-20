Parvez Hossain Emon News
Tamim - Emon slam fifties to hand Prime Bank their fourth win on the trot
In the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL), Prime Bank Cricket Club have their fourth win on the trot. Choosing to bowl first, they wrapped up Rupganj Tigers Cricket Club for 132 ru
Soumya, Zakir, Joy, Naim named in Saif-led Bangladesh Emerging Asia Cup squad
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) has announced the squad for the ACC Emerging Asia Cup to be held in SriLanka organized by the Asian Cricket Council (ACC). Saif Hassan will lead t
Wahab, Tamim star in Khulna's first win in BPL 2023
Khulna Tigers have finally endedtheir losing streak as they beat Rangpur Riders by a huge margin of 9 wicketson Tuesday (January 17) in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Rangpur
Why Shanto was picked over Soumya in T20 World Cup team, reveals BCB president
The Bangladesh Cricket Board(BCB) left out the senior cricketers that they had relied on for a long time inthe T20 series against Zimbabwe. But Anamul Haque Bijoy, who returned to
Miraz enjoying his new role as opener
Naim Sheikh, Munim Shahriar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Saif Hassan – Bangladesh have tried many openers in the opening slot in T20I in recent times. Still, no
Bijoy to open for Bangladesh, but who will be his partner?
There were only 2 openers inBangladesh's announced 17-member squad for the Asia Cup. After pacer Hasan Mahmudand wicket-keeper batsman, Nurul Hasan Sohan were ruled out due to inju
Naim added to Asia Cup squad, Sohan and Hasan ruled out of the tournament
After being dropped from thenational team, Bangladesh opener Naim Sheikh was added in the Bangladesh 'A'team. However, Naim once again got a place in the national team with hisperf
Bangladeshi batters smash ball all over the ground in second warm-up match
Bangladesh’s second warm-up matchbetween themselves before the Asia Cup in Mirpur has been abandoned by rain.But before the rain, the batsmen showed power hitting all over the grou
Afif's Team Green beat Shakib's Team Red by 4 wickets
Before the upcoming Asia Cup, Bangladeshhave started their preparation by dividing into two teams, creating anatmosphere of competition among themselves. There, the Red team led by
Fahim wants Bijoy and Emon as openers in Asia Cup
There are only 2 openers in theBangladesh squad announced for the Asia Cup. Anamul Haque Bijoy - who hasn'tdone much when given a chance in the last two series. The other is Parvez
Shakib, Mushfiqur, Miraz or Mahedi anyone can open in Asia Cup: Sujon
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)announced the team for the Asia Cup two days ago after much confusion. Althoughthere were many surprises in the squad, there were only two recognized
Live: Zimbabwe elect to bat first again, both teams make three changes
Zimbabwe have won the toss againand elected to bat first for the third straight time in the series against thehosts Bangladesh of the three-match T20I series on Tuesday (August 2)