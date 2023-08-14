Parthiv Patel News
Parthiv Patel opens up on Hardik Pandya's captaincy after T20I series defeat against West Indies
Team India led by Hardik Pandya succumbed to a 3-2 series defeat against the West Indies cricket team in the five-match T20I series. West Indies won the first two games before Team
Parthiv Patel’s Cape Town Samp Army defeat Harare Hurricanes by 16 Runs
The second day of the inauguraledition of the Zim Cyber City Zim Afro T10 produced a great start as the CapeTown Samp Army put in an all-round effort to defeat the Harare Hurricane
Shane Bond named as head coach of MI Emirates
Former New Zealand pacer ShaneBond has been appointed as the head coach of the International League T20(ILT20) tournament team MI Emirates. The first season of the tournament will
Naimur Rahman Durjoy, Parthiv Patel in Asia Cup Technical Committee
Former Bangladesh all-rounder Naimur Rahman Durjoy and India wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel have been included in the Technical Committee for theongoing Asia Cup.According to the high
Virat Kohli could open in the Asia Cup 2022 says Parthiv Patel
Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Parthiv Patel suggested senior player Virat Kohli could open the batting order for India at the Asia Cup later this month.Former Indian wicketkeep
To be honest, I don't see Ravi Ashwin playing at the T20 World Cup says Parthiv Patel
Parthiv Patel suggested that the Men in Blue should pick Ravi Bishnoi over Ashwin in the second T20I against West Indies if they plan to play with two spinners.Former wicketkeeper
Parthiv Patel wants MS Dhoni to open the innings amid CSK's woeful form
Chennai Super Kings are in a state of disarray at the moment as things didn't really fall in place for them, be it tactical decisions, defending or chasing the target. Just days ah
India has to take Kane Williamson's wicket to win WTC Final: Parthiv Patel
The inaugural edition of the ICC World Test Championship final is just a week away from getting underway. Meanwhile, the Kiwis have adapted to the conditions in England. They put o
India has a better squad than New Zealand: Parthiv Patel
New Zealand were the first team to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. After that, it was a competition between England and India. Team India defeated England by 3-1
The wickets are trash: Stokes on Chennai's pitch in IPL 2021
Several cricketers like Parthiv Patel, Brett Lee, Ben Stokes have mentioned Chennai’s pitch as shocking, trash after another low scoring match in the ongoing Indian Premier League
Parthiv Patel takes a hilarious dig at RCB
Royal Challengers Bangalore made it to the playoffs in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and then lost to Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator fixture. They finish
10 cricketers who played professional cricket despite serious setbacks
The game cricket has witnessed many sacrifices and dedications from players from time to time. We can be able to see many such incidents if we turn the pages of the game. Tragicall