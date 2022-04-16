Paras Khadka News
Getting the highest civilian award in Nepal is my biggest achievement, says Gyanendra Malla
Former Nepal captain GyanendraMalla has received the highest civilian award in his country. The 31-year-old top-orderright-hand batter received this 'Prabal Janasewa Shree Award'
Nepal's Anjali Chand dedicates World record performance to her late father
Nepal's 25-year-old Anjali Chand is very happy with her history making performance.On Monday, while playing against Maldives women's team in the first South Asian Games Championship
Paras Khadka ton lifts Nepal to historic ODI series win
Paras Khadka slammed the first ever international ODI century by a Nepal batsman.Khadka, the captain of the side, stole the limelight to be the star of the show in his country's first