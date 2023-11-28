
Palestine News
PCB removes Azam Khan's fine after Palestine flag display

The wicketkeeper-batsman was initially fined for breaching the clothing and equipment regulations on November 26, breaching Article 2.4 of the PCB Code of Conduct.Azam Khan has bee

Azam Khan fined by PCB for displaying Palestine’s flag

Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fees for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat at the domestic T20 tournament in Karachi on Sunday.National cricketer

Pakistani cricketers comes in support of Palestine on social media

Pakistani cricketers Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Muhammad Nawaz and others expressed solidarity with Palestine on Wednesday by sharing images of the Palestinian flag on their social m

