Pakistani players News
Pakistan players hit by viral fever ahead of their match against Australia
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had initially announced that the Pakistan team's scheduled training session on Tuesday had been canceled, indicating a strategic move to provide pl
Pakistani players movement restricted in Ahmedabad
In a recent development, authorities in Ahmedabad have assured the Pakistan cricket team of strict security measures during their stay in the city. A meeting with senior officials
Pakistan players register a big numbers in BPL 2024 draft
The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 player draft will be held on September 24 and will feature a handful of Pakistani players.The Bangladesh Premier League, the flagship Twent
5 Pakistani Players Sign Up for SA T20 2024 Auction
SA20 has released the list of players who have registered for the auction for the second season of the league. Apart from international superstars, 5 Pakistani players have also re
8 Pakistani cricketers will join UK's T20 Vitality Blast
Up to eight Pakistani players will appear in this year's edition of the Vitality Blast, which is due to start at Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham from Saturday (today).This will be
List of Pakistani players selected for Bangladesh Premier League
Twenty Pakistani players have been selected in the draft for the upcoming Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in 2023. The ninth season of the BPL will take place from January 5th to F
SL vs PAK: Pakistani players enjoy beach volleyball session in Sri Lanka
SL vs PAK: With the second Test Match against Sri Lanka due to start on Sunday, the Pakistani players were spotted enjoying themselves on the beach.Pakistani players played beach v