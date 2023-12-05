Pakistan Women's News
Pakistan women team creates history wins first-ever series against New Zealand
Pakistan broke a drought of more than five years and wrote a piece of history of their own with an impressive 10-run win over New Zealand in the second T20I of their series in Dune
Four uncapped Pakistan women cricketers earn central contract
After several weeks of speculation, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has finally announced the list of key contracts for the senior women's national cricket team. Like last year, P
Pakistan Women's announces 15-member squads for Asian Games
Left spinner Anoosha Nasir and right-handed batsman Shawaal Zulfiqar made their first call-up to Pakistan's senior team for the upcoming Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Tuesday.P