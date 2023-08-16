Pakistan women News
PCB announces first domestic contracts for women cricketers
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Wednesday that a total of 74 talented women cricketers have been awarded 11-month domestic contracts, the first of their kind in women
Pakistan Women’s Team Set To Host A White-Ball Series Against South Africa
The South African women's cricket team will embark on its first-ever tour of Pakistan between August and September this year, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Friday.T
Mark Coles returns as Pakistan women's head coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) re-appointed Mark Coles as head coach of the women's national cricket team on Monday.Mark Coles is back as the head coach of the Pakistan women's t
Meg Lanning returns to lead Australia against Pakistan Women's
Meg Lanning will lead Australia again after a five-month hiatus in the three-game ODI series against Pakistan. She announced an indefinite hiatus after leading her team to win the
'Landmark victory to inspire generations'
Bangladesh's maiden win in a Women's ODI World Cup has headlined the day as it came against Asian rivals Pakistan who fell short by nine runs at Seddon Park, Hamilton.Bangladesh ha
Fahima stars to create history for Bangladesh
Like the men's team did in 1999, Bangladesh Women, in their debut ODI World Cup, have earned their maiden win against Pakistan. A stunning collapse in Hamilton hands Tigresses a ni
Bangladesh target Pakistan to make World Cup history
Having lost their first two matches at the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup, debutants Bangladesh chase history against familiar foes Pakistan in Hamilton. Bangladesh got close in t
Tigresses to make ODI World Cup debut against SA
The ICC has revealed full fixtures of the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup in New Zealand, with 31 matches to be played in a space of one month.Hosts New Zealand will face West Indie
Bangladesh Women seal historic World Cup berth
The 2021 Women's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe has been called off for Covid-19 which also finalises the remaining three qualifiers.Bangladesh, Pakistan and West Indies h
Bangladesh stun Pakistan in Women's CWC Qualifiers
On a mission to seal their first-ever 50-over World Cup berth, Bangladesh have beaten Pakistan bythree wickets to kick off Women's World Cup Qualifier at the Old Hararians, Harare.
England men, women to tour Pakistan
Rawalpindi will host England men and women's teams during their tour of Pakistan.This will be England men's first tour to Pakistan in 16 years.The tour was initially set for Karach
Bangladesh women through to finals
Bangladesh women have qualified for the Women's T20 Asia Cup final after a 70-run win over Malaysia women in the last group game at Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur. They will fa