Azam Khan fined by PCB for displaying Palestine’s flag
Wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan was fined 50% of his match fees for displaying the Palestinian flag on his bat at the domestic T20 tournament in Karachi on Sunday.National cricketer
Mohammad Rizwan offers Prayers on field at Eden Gardens
Pakistan wicketkeeper Muhammad Rizwan was once again seen offering prayers on the cricket field during the ICC World Cup 2023 match against England at the Eden Gardens on Saturday.
PCB asks Mohammad Rizwan to delete Pro-Palestine post from social media
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan to delete his social media post in which he dedicated the team's historic win against Sri Lanka to P
Indian lawyer wants ICC to punish Mohammad Rizwan for praying on field
An Indian lawyer has filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) against Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Rizwan for praying on the field.There have been both excitin
No hate between me and Rizwan, says Sarfaraz Ahmed
Pakistan wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed has reiterated the strong brotherly bond he shares with team-mate Mohammad Rizwan.Pakistan keeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed has denied all rumors
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran To his Harvard Teacher
Pakistani wicketkeeper and batsman Mohammad Rizwan has given his teacher at Boston University a copy of the Holy Quran.In a heartwarming gesture, Pakistani wicketkeeper and batsman
Not Suryakumar Yadav, Azam Khan takes inspiration from Tim David
The Pakistani wicketkeeper's batsman, Azam Khan, has taken the cricket world by storm with a battling 97-run, 42-ball innings in the current Pakistan Super League (PSL) against his
Mohammad Rizwan meets Sandeep Lamichhane in Nepal
Pakistani wicket-keeper and batsman Mohammad Rizwan has come to Nepal and met with Nepali cricketers including Sandeep Lamichhane.Pakistani wicketkeeper and batsman Mohammad Rizwan
Sarfaraz should be included in ODI squad, says Shoaib Malik
Shoaib Malik said Sarfaraz Ahmed should be in the ODI national squad for the upcoming World Cup. Malik is confident the wicketkeeper batter will show his worth in the upcoming comp
Sarfaraz proved his selection right, says chief selector Afridi
Pakistani men's cricketer Shahid Afridi's provisional selection committee chairman Shahid Afridi commented on the national team's performance on the opening day of the first Test a
Mohammad Rizwan surpasses Kohli's another T20I record
Mohammad Rizwan Sunday passed former Indian captain Virat Kohli to become the second fastest batter to hit 2500 T20I runs.Pakistani wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan has complete
Mohammad Rizwan wins the ICC Player of the Month September
Pakistani batsman Mohammad Rizwan was crowned ICC Player of the Month for September 2022 after some outstanding performances.Pakistan's star wicket-keeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan ha