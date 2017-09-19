Pakistan vs World XI News
Pakistani people made World XI feel at home, says Amla
Proteas opening batsman Hashim Amla who toured Pakistan being part of the ICC World XI squad, is highly impressed with the way the fans in Pakistani welcomed the team and made them
Series decider between World XI & Pakistan to be held tonight
The series decider T20I match of Independence cup between the World XI and home side Pakistan is going to be held today at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. The match is schedul
Live: Pakistan to bat first against World XI in 2nd T20I
In the second T20I match of independence cup, the home side have won the toss and skipper Sarfraz Ahmed have made no hesitation to elect to bat first in the home ground Gaddafi Sta
Pakistan beat World XI by 20 runs to take 1-0 lead
Pakistan have won the first T20 against the World XI by 20 runs and lead the three-match T20 series by 1-0. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ্ব একাদশকে রুখে দিল পাকিস্তান] Chasing such a big to
Live: World XI win the toss, opt to bowl first
The first T20I of three-match series between Pakistan and World XI is all set to kick-off at Gaddafi stadium in Lahore, Pakistan. After winning the toss World XI skipper, Faf du Pl
World XI reach safely in Pakistan
Cricketers of World XI have reached in Lahore, Pakistan to feature in 3 T20s against the host. At the end of two days practice camp in Dubai, Faf du Plessis and his co have moved t
Fans to miss Tamim-Amir battle
Pakistan's star fast bowler Mohammad Amir is all set to miss the upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and ICC World XI which will be started from Tuesday in Lahore. [ব
PCB announces umpires to officiate series against World XI
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the panel of umpires and referees for the Independence Cup T20 series to be played between Pakistan and World XI in Lahore. [বাংলায় প