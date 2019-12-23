Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2019 News
Naseem Shah becomes youngest pacer to claim fifer in Tests
Pakistan's pace prodigy Naseem Shah has become the youngest fast bowler to take five wickets in a Test innings.On Monday, Naseem achieved the feat against Sri Lanka in the Karachi
Sri Lankan captain declares Pakistan '200%' safe
By the time cricketing nations persistently refusing to tour Pakistan citing security reasons, Sri Lankan captain, after finishing the series, declared the country as more than saf
Abid Ali becomes first Pakistani to score tons in first two Tests
Pakistan opener Abid Ali became the first cricketer from his country to score centuries tons in his first two Test matches.The right-handed batsman achieved the milestone against S
Karachi Test: Kumara, Embuldeniya demolish Pakistan on day one
Sri Lanka restricted Pakistan for a paltry 191 runs in their first innings on day one of the ongoing second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi.In reply, Sri Lanka were trailin
Karachi Test to have 10.00 AM start
Bipin DaniUnlike in Rawalpindi, where the first Test between Pakistan and visiting Sri Lanka had 9.45 AM scheduled time for each day's play, the Test match in Karachi will have a 1
PAK vs SL,1st Test: How impatient Dhananjaya de Silva was for his hundred?
BIPIN DANIBefore going out for the final day's play in the Rawalpindi Test, it was clearly in the mind of Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne to declare the innings immediately af
Thank you Dickwella for not calling me buffoon, says Pakistani journalist
BIPIN DANIAsghar Ali Mubarak, the Pakistani journalist, who misidentified the Sri Lankan player Niroshan Dickwella as Dhananjaya de Silva at the press-conference in Rawalpindi says
Rajitha could miss Karachi Test
Sri Lankan fast bowler Kasun Rajitha is likely to miss the second Test against Pakistan in Karachi, it is learnt here.According to the sources in Pakistan, the 26-year-old right ar
PAK vs SL, 1st Test: Asitha Fernando reaches Rawalpindi
BIPIN DANISri Lankan pace bowler Asitha Fernando arrived in Rawalpindi (via Dubai) on Friday morning. The right arm pace bowler is a replacement for another fast bowler Suranga Lak
ICC sends two sets of match officials to Pakistan for security reasons
By Bipin DaniFor security reasons the ICC will send two different sets of match officials for the on going Test series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka.The first set of match officia
Sri Lankan Test team arrived in Pakistan
Sri Lankan Test team led by Dimuth Karunaratne have arrived in Pakistan to play two-match Test series there which will be the first Test series in Pakistan after a decade.Internati
Adjusting to the Test format won't be difficult, says Asitha Fernando
Bipin DaniAsita Fernando, who has played only one ODI (against Zimbabwe at Hambantota in July 2017)) and 20 T20s (not T-20 internationals) believes that he will be easily adjusting