Pakistan vs New Zealand 2024 News
Shaheen Shah Afridi gives update about Haris Rauf's injury
Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf,who started bowling again in the nets three days ago, is making a cautiousrecovery. During a post-match presentation following Pakistan's fifth T20I
Throughout the series we tried different combinations and we wanted to see where our bench strength stands: Babar
Pakistan captain Babar Azam spoke after the close victory against New Zealand in the fift T20I of the 5 match series. The series ended in a draw with a score fo 2-2, as Pakistan ed
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
We will have the team ready come the time of World Cup: Babar
After losing the fourth T20International against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pakistan's white-ball captainBabar Azam expressed optimism that his squad will be prepared for the next T
Robinson, ORourke shine in New Zealand's narrow margin victory over Pakistan
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 4 runs in the fourth T20I of the series to go 2-1. A brilliant foundation alike innings from Tim Robinson of 51 from 36 balls and cameos from here and
Mohammad Rizwan ruled out of New Zealand series
On Wednesday, April 24, thePakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said that Mohammad Rizwan has been ruled out ofthe next two games of the series against New Zealand. It is believed that dur
I'm the sort of player who will look to make quick runs: Shadab
Shadab's 41 off 20 was instrumental in Pakistan reaching their final score after he entered the batting lineup at number six. While he typically dominates the upper-middle order fo
Haseebullah replaces Azam Khan in Pakistan T20I squad
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB)has named wicketkeeper-batter Haseebullah as the substitute for Azam Khan, whowas sidelined for the T20I series against New Zealand owing to an inju
Mark Chapman hero in New Zealand's series levelling match
Nre Zealand have thrashed Pakistan in the third T20I by 7 wickets. Pakistan had contributions from everyone but no one did score 50. There were some handy partnerships here and the
Babar Azam creates history
During the third T20I match against New Zealand in Rawalpindi, Pakistan's captain, Babar Azam, achieved a significant milestone, making history.Babar Azam surpassed Aaron Finch's r
"Pakistan should have no excuse for losing the T20 World Cup 2024"-Mohammad Amir
Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 7 wickets in the second T20I of the 5 match T20I series. It was Mohammad Amir's comeback match and he made it super special by picking up two wicket
Pakistani pacers run riot to hand New Zealand a thumping defeat
Pakistan thrashed New Zealand by 7 wickets on Saturday (20th April) at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Amir and Shadab Khan ran riot to bundle