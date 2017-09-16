Pakistan vs ICC World XI 2017 News
ICC rules out 'miraculous' return of international cricket in Pakistan
International Cricket Council has ruled out the possibility of a ‘miraculous’ return of international cricket in Pakistan despite the country’s successful arrangement of the series
ICC to aid Pakistan to back international cricket in the country
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to back Pakistan’s effort to resume international cricket at home and said that the highest authority of cricket would provide fi
Amla-Perera lead World XI to victory
World XI sealed a 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the second match of a series of three Twenty20 Internationals, a fixture that marked the return of big-time cricket to Pakistan at t
PCB spends 2500 Million in Resurgence Series
It’s been long since any international match was played in Pakistan. The country certainly felt the absence of international encounters and it was really a matter of disappointment
Amir becomes father of a baby girl
Pakistan left arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has become father of his first child, a baby girl. Happy Amir shared the news with his fans in his tweeter account.The name of the baby
Sammy pleased to watch cricket back in Pakistan
Former Windies skipper Darren Sammy is very delighted to be a part of the World XI squad that is about to play three T20 internationals which are to be held in Pakistan this month.
Elliot expresses satisfaction over security in Pakistan
In whatsoever form might be, cricket is returning to Pakistan after almost eight years with the series between World XI and Pakistan. The three match series is scheduled to occur o
GTV to telecast Pakistan-World XI series
Gazi Television (GTV) will telecast the three-match T20 International series between Pakistan and ICC World XI which will be hosted in Pakistan this month. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ
Pakistan squad named for World XI series
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced 16-member squad for three T20 Internationals against ICC World XI, which will take place in Lahore next month.Pakistan have been trying t
Tamim proud to represent World XI
Tamim Iqbal is proud to be selected into 14-man ICC World XI squad to play three T20 Internationals against Pakistan in September. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘বিশ্ব একাদশের হয়ে খেলতে পার