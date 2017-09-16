
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Pakistan vs ICC World XI 2017
Pakistan vs ICC World XI 2017 News
thumb

ICC rules out 'miraculous' return of international cricket in Pakistan

International Cricket Council has ruled out the possibility of a ‘miraculous’ return of international cricket in Pakistan despite the country’s successful arrangement of the series

thumb

ICC to aid Pakistan to back international cricket in the country

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has agreed to back Pakistan’s effort to resume international cricket at home and said that the highest authority of cricket would provide fi

thumb

Amla-Perera lead World XI to victory

World XI sealed a 7-wicket win over Pakistan in the second match of a series of three Twenty20 Internationals, a fixture that marked the return of big-time cricket to Pakistan at t

thumb

PCB spends 2500 Million in Resurgence Series

It’s been long since any international match was played in Pakistan. The country certainly felt the absence of international encounters and it was really a matter of disappointment

thumb

Amir becomes father of a baby girl

Pakistan left arm fast bowler Mohammad Amir has become father of his first child, a baby girl. Happy Amir shared the news with his fans in his tweeter account.The name of the baby

thumb

Sammy pleased to watch cricket back in Pakistan

Former Windies skipper Darren Sammy is very delighted to be a part of the World XI squad that is about to play three T20 internationals which are to be held in Pakistan this month.

thumb

Elliot expresses satisfaction over security in Pakistan

In whatsoever form might be, cricket is returning to Pakistan after almost eight years with the series between World XI and Pakistan. The three match series is scheduled to occur o

thumb

GTV to telecast Pakistan-World XI series

Gazi Television (GTV) will telecast the three-match T20 International series between Pakistan and ICC World XI which will be hosted in Pakistan this month. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিশ

thumb

Pakistan squad named for World XI series

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced 16-member squad for three T20 Internationals against ICC World XI, which will take place in Lahore next month.Pakistan have been trying t

thumb

Tamim proud to represent World XI

Tamim Iqbal is proud to be selected into 14-man ICC World XI squad to play three T20 Internationals against Pakistan in September. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ ‘বিশ্ব একাদশের হয়ে খেলতে পার

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.