Pakistan U-19 News
PCB announces 15 members Pakistan U-19 squad for Asia Cup 2023
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday announced Pakistan's 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC U19 Asia Cup 2023, scheduled to be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) thi
Mohammad Yousuf appoints as Pakistan U19 head coach
Former Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has been appointed as the head coach of Pakistan U19 by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).The Pakistan Cricket Board today confirmed the appo
Rabby fights alone but Bangladesh U-19 lose to Pakistan U-19 by 9 wickets
The five-match ODI series betweenthe host Bangladesh U-19 and the visiting Pakistan U-19 team is underway.Bangladesh did not perform as expected in the first match of the series.Pa
BCB reschedules Pakistan U-19 series
Pakistan U-19 team's tour of Bangladesh has been pushed back by five days considering a nationwide lockdown to curb coronavirus transmission.The week-long lockdown has started on M
Pakistan U-19 announce squad for Bangladesh tour
Pakistan U-19 will tour Bangladesh for one Youth Test and five-match Youth ODI series next month.Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a 20-member squad for the tour.Pakistan