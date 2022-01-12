Pakistan Super League 2021 News
PSL 2022: Australian Ben Dunk becomes the power hitting coach of Lahore Qalandars
Lahore Qalandars has named Australian power hitter Ben Dunk as their power hitting coach for the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).Australia's tough batsman Ben Du
Remainder of PSL-6 likely to be devoid of top overseas recruits
While the remainder of the sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is scheduled to start from June 1, it is highly likely that the tournament might be devoid of many of its
PSL 6 to resume from June 1
The sixth season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will resume from June 1, announced the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday (April 11).The marquee event was postponed indefin
PSL 2021 postponed after rise in COVID-19 cases
The ongoing edition of Pakistan Super League is postponed due to the sudden increase of COVID-19 cases within the bio-security bubbles of the league.This year's edition of the Paki
PSL allowed 20% capacity crowds
Games of the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will not be without any spectators at the stands, as the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received permission from t