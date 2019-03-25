Pakistan Super League 2019 News
Sarfraz Ahmed puts on Pakistan military uniform in Quetta celebration
Sarfraz Ahmed, Pakistan's national cricket team captain who led Quetta Gladiators to an emphatic victory in this year’s Pakistan Super League, enrobed a Pakistan Army uniform to ce
Security will be absolute priority in WC 2019: ICC CEO
Following the deadly terrorist attack in Christchurch mosque, Cricket’s governing body’s head Dave Richardson noted ‘security’ will be the key priority in the forthcoming mega ICC
Pitbull apologizes for not performing in PSL 2019 opening ceremony
American rapper Pitbull has seek deep apologizes for not being able to visit Dubai for performing in the opening ceremony of the Pakistan Super League opening on Thursday.Grammy Aw
Pakistan Super League 2019: Full squad of all franchises
The Pakistan Super League 2019 will be kick start from February 14 in the United Arab Emirates with last eight matches to be scheduled to play at the home ground in Pakistan.The fi
PCB opens financial details of franchises, fumed PSL teams
The tournament is scheduled to be played from 14 February till 17 March 2019, with a total of 34 matches. In the threshold of the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League, the f
PCB announces schedule of PSL 2019
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday, has announced the full schedule of the 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League.The tournament will kick-off with the opener between defend
Eight PSL matches to be held in Pakistan
The 2019 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to start from February 22.Having completed three successful seasons of the grand domestic competition of the country, the
Two Turkish cricketers to be at Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2019
The players draft event for the fourth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) took place on Tuesday in Islamabad.PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi have picked two Turkish cricketers
PCB terminates Multan Sultan's franchise rights
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), on Saturday, announced that the franchise rights of Multan Sultan with Schon Properties Broker LLC has been terminated.PCB stated the inability to
de Villiers to play PSL 2019
The former South African batsman AB de Villiers has confirmed that he will play in the next season of Pakistan Super League.The veteran South African batsman had put the cricket fa