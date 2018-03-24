Pakistan Super League 2018 News
Karachi covered under massive security for PSL 2018 final
Thousands of security personnel from different forces have been deployed in the port city of Pakistan, Karachi ahead of the Pakistan Super League 2018 final on Sunday. The city is
Peshawari chappal to be presented to PSL Champions!
A cobbler and his son announced that they will reward Peshawari chappals to Pakistan Super League 2018 champions.The shoemaker father and son have already started making the shoes,
Afridi fancies to have Indian cricketers in PSL
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Khan Afridi said he believes Pakistan Super League (PSL) organizers should invite Indian cricketers to play in the biggest T20 carnival of the c
Tamim goes to Bangkok for knee treatment
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal restrained himself from fielding in the Nidahas Trophy final against India although he did bat in that match. Having flown from Colombo to Lahore to p
PSL Eliminator 2: Karachi Kings to bowl first
In the second eliminator match of the Pakistan Super League 2018, Karachi Kings are ready to lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Karachi Kings have won
Watch: Riyad's wicket in PSL eliminator
Anwar Ali raised from the ashes, stormed through Peshawar Zalmi attack, took 23 runs from the last over of Liam Dawson, finished failing to take the winning run and it all ended he
Watch the nail biting last over of the PSL eliminator 1
Tamim-Mahmudullah to face each other in PSL eliminator
Bangladesh national team returned to Dhaka from Colombo on Monday morning after ending the Nidahas Trophy journey. Two premier cricketers of the team Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah Ri
Watch: Sohail-Yasir involve in bizarre PSL wrangle
Plentiful drama has been witnessed in Wednesday’s Pakistan Super League match between Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars; towards the ending phase of the match, Lahore were hea
Watch: Shaheen Afridi's 5 for 4
A marvelous bowling display by Shaheen Shah Afridi encircled Lahore Qalandars to break their eight match losing streak in the Pakistan Super League 2018 defeating Multan Sultans by
Qalandars handed fifth consecutive defeats
In their fifth match of this season’s PSL, Lahore Qalandars suffered the biggest defeat so far. In the hands of Peshawar Zalmi, the Qalandars’ survival went far reach, in terms of
Cricketers approached by bookies in PSL
If recent revealed reports would carry any hint of truth, Pakistan Super League will be going through menace of spot-fixing one more time. Scandalized by fixing scandals over past