Pakistan Super League 2017 News
'Aussie cricketers' relationship with CA is burnt'-Mitchell Johnson
Former Australian fast bowler Mitchell Johnson on Wednesday said, the pay dispute between Cricket Australia and Australian Cricketers Association has protracted in such an extent t
Nasir Jamshed accused of 'obstructing spot-fixing investigation'
Former Pakistan opener Nasir Jamshed became the fifth player to be charged in the spot-fixing scandal in the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL) tournament. In a statement made by P
Pakistan receives 'no positive' response from Bangladesh to play in Pakistan
Upon the issue of playing a bilateral away series in the soil of Pakistan, the concerned country’s media revealed about not finding any positive response from Bangladesh Cricket Bo
Samuels wishes to join Pakistan army, wins hearts of millions in Pakistan
An antagonistic arrangement of Pakistan Super League (PSL) final in the conflict zone of Pakistan not only gain a little bit trust of cricketing fraternity but also win the heart o
'KKR encountering Peshawar Zalmi was a conjectural issue'
Rohit Reshammiya HashmiIndian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders rejected all reports about the Bollywood superstar offering to hold a three-match series with Pakistan
An international bilateral series on card for Pakistan
A delegation of Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) has met with Shahryar Khan, Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Monday in Lahore.Thereafter an official statement issued by PCB read,
PCB forms tribunal to investigate spot-fixing scandal in PSL
A three-member tribunal has been formed by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to investigate the spot fixing case allegedly involving Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif in the just completed
ICC plans to send World XI to play in Pakistan
According to one of the most powerful news publishers of England, The Guardian, International Cricket Council is planning to send a World XI to Pakistan later this year, probably i
Sammy credits Afridi for appearing in Lahore
Pakistan Super League (PSL) title holder of 2017 franchise Peshwar Zalmi skipper Darren Sammy credited his appearance on team mate Shahid Afridi who unfortunately missed the final
Watch winning moment of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL final
The long wait comes to an end as the final match of HBL Pakistan Super League is going to play at Lahore in Pakistan. Peshawar Zalmi are take on Quetta Zalmi in the grand finale of
Temporary hospitals, sniffer dogs, gas supply cut off - Pakistan in armament for PSL final
Unprecedented security arrangement have been arranged for Pakistan Super League (PSL) in Lahore to be kicked off within several hours from now on. Perhaps cricket world had never s
Historic final of PSL is ready to take place in Lahore
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore would be the heart of action in cricket world on Sunday – March 5, 2017, when the final of the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will