Pakistan Playing XI News
Pakistan announce their playing XI for first Test against Australia

Pakistan confirms two Test debutants in its starting XI for the first match of their ICC World Test Championship series in Perth starting December 14.Pakistan have announced the pl

Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan against New Zealand match

Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan remains doubtful for the World Cup match against New Zealand after suffering a concussion and is likely to be replaced by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.

Pakistan probable playing XI for clash against Bangladesh

Pakistan (PAK) will face Bangladesh (BAN) in the 31st match of the ongoing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on October 31 at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.After two consecutive def

Pakistan probable playing XI for match against South Africa

The Pakistan cricket team is preparing for a crucial match against South Africa in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place in Chennai on Friday.As the ICC Cricket W

Pakistan probable playing XI for World Cup clash against Australia

Pakistan is likely to make a change to its starting XI for tomorrow's match against Australia in Bengaluruduring the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023.The Pakistan cricket team is gearing

Misbah-Ul-Haq suggests one change in Pakistan team after loss against India

Former Pakistan captain Misbah ul Haq has named a player to be replaced from the Pakistan cricket team after India took seven wickets in the 12th match of the ongoing ICC World Cup

Pakistan likely playing XI for clash against India

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 sees the much-anticipated India vs Pakistan match taking place in Ahmedabad this Saturday, which promises to be an exceptional clash.Pakistan i

Saud Shakeel is a must in Pakistan's playing XI, says Shoaib Malik

Shoaib Malik has called for Saud Shakeel's inclusion in the playing XI during #CWC23 and urged everyone to support Babar Azam. And here's a look at what else the former captain had

Pakistan's likely playing XI against Sri Lanka

Pakistan will play their final Super 4 clash in the 2023 Asia Cup against defending champions Sri Lanka, scheduled for Thursday in Colombo.In the upcoming 2023 Asia Cup Super 4 mat

