
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right
  • Home
  • Pakistan Playing 11
Pakistan Playing 11 News
thumb

Pakistan’s likely playing XI against India in Asia Cup 2023

Pakistan and India will face off in the much-anticipated Asian Cup 2023 clash on Saturday, September 2 in Kandy, Sri Lanka.Pakistan will face India in the third match of Asia Cup 2

thumb

Pakistan’s probable playing XI for second ODI against Afghanistan

Pakistan will take on Afghanistan in the second ODI of the series in Hambantota on Thursday. The Pakistan squad is expected to keep their current line-up for the upcoming game and

thumb

Pakistan makes a change in playing XI for second T20I against Afghanistan

All-rounder Mohammad Nawaz has replaced Faheem Ashraf in Pakistan's starting XI for Sunday's second T20I against Afghanistan at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.Pakistan have decided to

thumb

Legends Wasim and Waqar picks Pakistan's playing XI for T20 World Cup

During the pre-match show of the seventh T20I between Pakistan and England, two of Pakistan's greatest bowlers, Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis were asked to share their Pakistan XI f

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.