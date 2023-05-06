
Pakistan Home Series News
PCB To reschedule West Indies home series to accommodate PSL 9

On Friday, the PSL Board of Directors meeting was held in Lahore, which was attended by representatives of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), as well as PSL team owners and official

Won't be easy to play in Pakistan on home conditions, says Daryl Mitchell

New Zealand's all-rounder Daryl Mitchell is looking forward to the T20I and ODI series against Pakistan, which begin on April 14.The New Zealand side landed in Lahore early Tuesday

