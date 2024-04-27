Pakistan Cricket Team News
PakvNZ : Babar Azam Sets New Record for Most Fours in T20Is
With every innings, Babar Azam, who is only 29 years old, breaks records and redefines greatness, leaving his mark on cricket history.His latest milestone comes in the form of beco
Javed Afridi's Generous Gesture: Gifting Car to Captain Babar Azam for Stellar PSL 2024 Performances
The Chairman of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) team Peshawar Zalmi, Javed Afridi, made headlines lately when he gave star batsman Babar Azam an opulent white MG automobile as a th
"UK Venues Consider Hosting Test Series between India and Pakistan"
The last Test series between India and Pakistan took place during the 2007/08 season in India, while their last white-ball bilateral series occurred six years later in 2012/13. Eve
"Former Captain Ramiz Raja Criticizes Pakistan Team After Loss Against New Zealand in Rawalpindi T20I" PAKvsNZ
Ramiz Raja, a former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, was blunt in his dissatisfaction with the way Babar Azam's Pakistan team performed in the third Twenty20 International agai
PAKvsNZ - Mohammad Rizwan Surpasses Kohli and Azam, Becomes Fastest to 3,000 T20I Runs
During the second T20I match against New Zealand at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, Pakistan's wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan made history by surpassing Virat Kohli and Babar Azam
"Pakistan Cricket Board Set to Unveil National Team Coaches for White-Ball and Red-Ball Formats by Month's End"
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is gearing up to announce a fresh lineup of coaches for the national team's red and white ball formats by the end of this month. Notable applicants
Mohammad Hafeez Expresses Concern Over Pakistan's T20I Squad Selection " R.I.P "
Former Pakistan captain and ex-Director of Cricket Mohammad Hafeez has voiced his concerns following the announcement of the 17-man squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series ag
Ramiz Raja Argues Against Mohammad Amir's Return : "Mohammad Amir should never play for Pakistan"
Former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja believes Mohammad Amir should not be allowed to play for Pakistan just because he was involved in mat
"Don't test my patience" - Shaheen Afridi posts a cryptic Instagram story after being axed from captaincy
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed Babar Azam as their skipper of white-ball formats after Shaheen Afridi's short stint with the team. Shaheen Shah AfridiAfter a poor
"Babar has taken revenge" - Rashid Latif drops controversial opinion
Former Pakistan's wk-batter Rashid Latif has said that despite having the friendship with Shaheen, Babar has taken revenge from him after taking the captaincy back.The Pakistan Cri
Shaheen greets Babar on getting the captaincy back
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has reappointed Babar Azam as their white ball formats - ODI and T20I's captain after a short stint of Shaheen Shah Afridi's captaincy. However, Sh
Pakistan to follow England's module to have two different coaches in different formats
Two different coaches and two different captains for red and white ball formats. Pakistan are emulating England's mantra. They've appointed two different captains for red and white