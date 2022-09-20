
Pakhtoons News
thumb

Mustafizur named in player draft of Abu Dhabi T10 league

Bangladesh’s two experienced cricketers- Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal have already registered for the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Now the left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman has be

thumb

Tamim registers for player draft of Abu Dhabi T10 league

Bangladesh ODI captain TamimIqbal has registered for the players draft for the next season of Abu Dhabi T10League. The tournament, which will start from November 23 in the United A

thumb

Northern Warriors clinch T10 League, 2018 title

Northern Warriors won the second edition of T10 League defeating Pakhtoons by 22 runs in the final on Sunday night. Northern Warriors is one of the three new teams that made their

thumb

Afridi's blistering knock seals a close win for Pakhtoons

Rovman Powell's spectacular knock of 80 from just 35 balls goes in vain as Pakhtoons clinch a narrow win against the Northern Warriors in the 25th match of the T-10 league.The form

thumb

Pakhtoons remain at top after thrilling win over Maratha

Collin Ingram's destructive knock guided Pakhtoons to a comfortable victory in the end as they chased a mammoth score of 126 runs to remain at the top of the group.After won the to

thumb

T10 League - Season 2 to begin in November

The season two of T20 league is all set to begin in UAE from next month.Eight teams will participate in this competition that will run from 23 November to 2 December 2018 after the

thumb

Tamim hits the record book of T10

In the newly incorporated format of cricket, Bangladesh dashing opener Tamim Iqbal Khan inserted his name in the record books.Tamim is now in number four in the highest batting ave

thumb

Shakib shines in opening T10 match

Shakib Al Hasan's Kerala Kings have clinched a comfortable victory of eight wickets in the opening T10 League match against Bengal Tigers in Group A in Sharjah.Kings put Tigers int

