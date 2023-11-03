PAK vs NZ News
Abrar Ahmed likely to replace Shadab Khan against New Zealand match
Pakistan vice-captain Shadab Khan remains doubtful for the World Cup match against New Zealand after suffering a concussion and is likely to be replaced by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed.
Rain to play spoilsport in crunch PAK vs NZ World Cup match
The clash between Pakistan and New Zealand in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023, scheduled to take place on November 4 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore, is under threat due
No spectators will be allowed in warm-up match between PAK-NZ, BCCI Confirms
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that the warm-up match between Pakistan and New Zealand ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup 2023 match will be played be
Will Young's 87 before Shipley's 3 wicket haul helps New Zealand clinch the fifth ODI
New Zealand won the final ODI by 47 runs and avoided the clean sweep as Pakistan won the ODI series by 4-1. New Zealand electing to bat first Kiwis had a brisk start. Credit to Wil
Pakistan vs New Zealand 5th ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
Pakistan (PAK) and New Zealand (NZ) will meet in the fifth and final game of the five-game ODI series on Sunday 7th May. The venue for the competition is the National Stadium in Ka
Babar's ton helps Pakistan go 4 nil in the ODI series against Kiwis
Pakistan thumped New Zealand by 102 runs and went 4-0 nil in the ODI series. Babar Azam's 107 and Agha Salman's 58, while Usama Mir's 4 fer and Wasim Jr.'s 3 fer helped Pakistan cl
Pakistan vs New Zealand 4th ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
On May 5th at 3:30 pm local time, Pakistan and New Zealand will play their 4th ODI match of the Tour of Pakistan at Karachi National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan.Pakistan and New Z
Nawaz taken to hospital for X-ray After Sustaining Finger Injury
In the ongoing third ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand, the Pakistani all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz suffered a finger injury and had to be taken to the hospital for an X-ray.Pakist
Imam's 90 helps Pakistan clinch the ODI series with two games left
Pakistan won the third ODI by 21 runs, which means Pakistan wrapped the ODI series with two games left. Imam Ul - Haque's 90 and two fers from Naseem, Shaheen and Wasim Jr helped P
Pakistan likely to change playing 11 for 3rd ODI against New Zealand
Star players Shadab Khan and Shaheen Afridi are likely to return to the starting XI in the third ODI against New Zealand, while Iftikhar Ahmed's inclusion is still in doubt.Pakista
Pakistan vs New Zealand 3rd ODI Match, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The 3rd ODI match of the New Zealand Tour of Pakistan will be played between New Zealand and Pakistan at the National Stadium in Karachi on May 3rd.The third of five ODIs begins on
Fakhar Zaman innings was really special, admits NZ captain To Latham
Blackcaps skipper Tom Latham was very impressed with Fakhar Zaman's innings (180 not out) in which Pakistan crossed a record total with the greatest of ease.In the second ODI betwe