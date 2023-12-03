PAK tour to AUS News
Shaheen Shah Afridi reveals why team players loaded the luggage in truck at airport
Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi spoke about the recent viral video of players loading their luggage onto a container truck outside Sydney airport and said they helped each other
Pakistan's strongest batting line-up is coming to Australia, says Usman Khawaja
Australian opening batsman Usman Khawaja spoke about the challenges faced by the Pakistan cricket team in the upcoming three-match Test series. Usman Khawaja highlighted the streng
Pakistan Test team leaves for Australia tour
The national Test squad left for Sydney on Thursday and is expected to reach its destination in around 10 to 12 hours.The Pakistan Test team began its journey to Australia from Lah
PCB announces management of Pakistan team for Australia tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming Test tour to Australia, scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024. They will pl
PCB will issue new NOC policy for foreign leagues, says Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez, director of Pakistan men's cricket team, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon issue a new policy on clearance certificate to allow national cricket
Pakistan announce squad for Australia Test series
Chief selector Wahab Riaz has announced an 18-member Pakistan Test squad for the tour to Australia comprising three matches scheduled from December 14, 2023 to January 7, 2024. Thi
Schedule announced for Pakistan's tour of Australia for Test series
Cricket Australia on Sunday announced the schedule for its test matches against Pakistan on home soil later this year.Pakistan will take a trip down under later in the year to face
Australia's new cricket season begins with Test series against Pakistan
The iconic stadium in Perth is poised to host the opening game of the three-game Test series between Australia and Pakistan, which is scheduled for December this year.The opening T