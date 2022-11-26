Paddy Upton News
BCCI not to renew contract with Paddy Upton
After India's collapse in the T20World Cup, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has already sackedthe entire selection panel. Now the team psychologist is losing his j
Sex is a power booster: Paddy Upton says sex before match boosts player's performance
Does having sex before a matchboost a player’s performance? Yes, according to Paddy Upton, who worked as theStrength and Conditioning Coach with MS Dhoni’s Men in Blue who won the
BCCI appoints mental conditioning coach
The main challenge for cricketersnowadays is to play continuous cricket but are not getting the necessary rest.The result is discomfort. Some don't even care to make decisions like
IPL 2020: Players like Virat Kohli are going to struggle
Experienced mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton has said that players like India captain Virat Kohli who generally rely on the external environment and are used to handle the big
There can be more cases like Suresh Raina says coach
Mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton feels there can be more cases like CSK start Suresh Raina who might withdrew their name from IPL. The conditioning coach feels that internal m
Sreesanth reveals why he hates CSK to the core
Out-of-favour Sreesanth who is hitting the headlines for all the controversial reasons these days has said something recently which would certainly annoy staunch Chennai Super King
Rajasthan Royals appoint Paddy Upton as head coach
Former South African player Paddy Upon has been appointed as the head coach for Rajasthan Royals for the next edition of IPL.Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is officially on now a