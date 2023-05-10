
Pacer News
thumb

I want to represent New Zealand in the World Cup, says Trent Boult

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult has expressed a desire to represent his country at the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup in India later this year.New Zealand pace player Trent Boult sti

thumb

Former England Pacer believes Umran Malik should play for India in T20 World Cup

Former England pacer Darren Gough has explained that while Prasidh Krishna and Arshdeep Singh are options he believes fast bowler Umran Malik would become an excellent signing for

thumb

England fast bowler Mark Wood has to undergo another surgery

Mark Wood was injured on the West Indies tour and later missed IPL 2022 where he was due to represent Lucknow Super Giants and was out of action until recently.England fast bowler

thumb

Three uncapped pacemakers in the Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

The uncapped pacemakers Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Gunasekara and Shiran Fernando have been appointed to Sri Lanka's team for the three-game ODI series against Zimbabwe. Dhananjaya De

