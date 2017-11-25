others News
Record breaking partnership for Akmal-Butt in T20
When it is difficult for a team to score even 200 in the shortest format of the game, Salman Butt and Kamral Akmal together scored 209 runs alone.In Pakistan's National T20 Cup at
A Women's U-19 team in India bowled out for 2 runs
This week has been a total shocker for the game of Cricket. Some incidents happened that are well beyond imagination.On 18th November, a South Africa club Cricketer scored 490 runs
South Africa club batsman scores 490 in 50 overs game
A club cricketer from South Africa Shane Dadswell has broken the record of highest individual score in a minor limited overs match after scoring mammoth 490 runs off just 151 balls
Kohli earns equal to Ronaldo on instagram
Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who is now one of the best batsman in the world has also started to take his popularity all over the social media too. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ যেখানে কোহলি
Reason behind Taskin's early marriage revealed
Just after arriving home from the South Africa tour, seamer Taskin Ahmed have tied the knot with his girlfriend Sayeda Rabeya and that has shook the social media around Bangladesh.
Photo Album: Taskin ties knot just after arriving home
After a disappointing tour against South Africa, Bangladesh have reached home safely on Tuesday and just after that Taskin Ahmed has been in the spot light. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ দ্বিতীয় ই
ICC seeks to learn from GTV's ‘Sight to Blind’ project
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has invited a team of delegates from Gazi Consortium to learn from their miraculous and much-talked about CSR project that restored the sigh