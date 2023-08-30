
Opening Ceremony News
thumb

Asia Cup 2023, PCB Reveals Star Performers for Opening Ceremony

The Pakistan Cricket Board has announced an opening ceremony for the Asia Cup with Aima Baig and Nepal's Trishala Gurung.The Asia Cup 2023 begins on August 30th and is the setting

thumb

PCB Chairman Zaka Ashraf invites Jay Shah to attend Opening Ceremony of Asia Cup in Multan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has invited Jay Shah, Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), to attend the opening match of the Asia Cup.Pakistan Cricket B

thumb

IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony Date, Time, Venue and All You Need To Know

The IPL 2023 Opening Ceremony will take place on Friday, March 31st. The event takes place right before the match between CSK and GT, which is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. IST.

thumb

ILT20 2023: Dubai all set for opening ceremony

The UAE International Twenty20 League kicks off today with a grand opening ceremony.The ceremony will feature performances by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan, Badshah, Jason Derulo a

