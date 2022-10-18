
One Day Cricket News
thumb

Afghanistan team tour to Sri Lanka in end of November

Afghanistan national cricket team will come to Sri Lanka in November 2022 to play an ODI series as part of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.The Afghanistan Cricket

thumb

Sanju Samson likely to appointed vice captain for South Africa ODIs

Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-bat of the Star India National Cricket Team, is most likely to be appointed as the team's vice-captain for the forthcoming three-game ODI series against

thumb

Wasim Akram is urges Cricket authorities to consider ending ODI Cricket format

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram wants cricket authorities to scrap one-day cricket from the calendar as it feels like a burden at the moment.Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akra

thumb

Year Review 2018: Bangladesh third best ODI team in winning margin

For how long Bangladesh have been grappling the one day contest up to their best is not a question of confusion – from World Cup 2015 to onward. For the time being what is easier t

