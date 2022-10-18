One Day Cricket News
Afghanistan team tour to Sri Lanka in end of November
Afghanistan national cricket team will come to Sri Lanka in November 2022 to play an ODI series as part of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League.The Afghanistan Cricket
Sanju Samson likely to appointed vice captain for South Africa ODIs
Sanju Samson, wicketkeeper-bat of the Star India National Cricket Team, is most likely to be appointed as the team's vice-captain for the forthcoming three-game ODI series against
Wasim Akram is urges Cricket authorities to consider ending ODI Cricket format
Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram wants cricket authorities to scrap one-day cricket from the calendar as it feels like a burden at the moment.Pakistani cricket legend Wasim Akra
Year Review 2018: Bangladesh third best ODI team in winning margin
For how long Bangladesh have been grappling the one day contest up to their best is not a question of confusion – from World Cup 2015 to onward. For the time being what is easier t