ODIs News
Pujara expresses interest to play ODIs and T20Is
Cheteshwar Pujara has been a dependable No.3 batsman for India in Test cricket. He is highly regarded as the potential successor to legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid in modern-day c
India's fast bowler Shami becomes leading ODI wicket-taker in 2019
India fast bowler Mohammed Shami has been the consistent bowler for the national cricket team apart from Jasprit Bumrah. Shami might have leaked so many runs in the ODI opener agai
Perera scores two double centuries in a first-class match
It takes time to read the pitch in Test cricket and going about the business is not that easy to score free flow of runs as there may be a lapse in concentration to anyone but the