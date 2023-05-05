
ODI team Rankings News
Pakistan becomes ODI team No. 1 with victory in fourth ODI

Pakistan are aiming for the top spot in the ICC's ODI team rankings as the fourth game of the five-game series is played against New Zealand today (Friday) at the National Stadium

Imam-Ul-Haq eyes clean sweep to claim top spot in ODI team rankings

Pakistan opener Imam ul Haq is aiming to sweep New Zealand 5-0 to top the men's ICC team table, but he urged all team members to make the most of the opportunities that present the

Australia are new No.1 ODI team in ICC ODI Rankings

A new world No. 1 team was crowned in the men's ICC ODI team rankings on Wednesday after Australia beat India by 21 runs in the last ODI to win the three-game series in Chennai 2-1

