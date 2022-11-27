
ODI format News
thumb

The ODI format suits Umran Malik better than T20s: Wasim Jaffer

Shikhar Dhawan-managed India lost to hosts New Zealand in the first of three-game ODI series thanks to Tom Latham's impressive Century (145* runs). Despite the loss, debutant Umran

thumb

ODI Cricket is technique and quiet has its beauty. I love playing it says Shikhar Dhawan

"I try to make the best of every opportunity I get. Whether it's IPL, domestic cricket or ODI, I just want to do well and that's the only thing under my control," said Dhawan.“I fe

thumb

ICC actively defends the ODI Cricket format

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday (28 July) strongly defended the ODI format despite calls for it to be scrapped.The Worldwide Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday

thumb

Ex Indian coach Shastri agrees with Shahid Afridi wants the modifications in ODI format

The 50 overs format has garnered a slew of critics lately. A list of active and retired gamers have expressed their unanimous opinion about the dying nature of ODIs.India's cricket

thumb

England Batter Jonny Bairstow will resume to play all three formats "as long as possible".

Ben Stoke's ODI retirement has opened up debate over the packed international calendar, with concerns raised over the welfare of cricketers and the quality of the game taking a dip

thumb

Manjrekar trolled badly by fans for his remarks on 50-over format

If there is one commentator who is frequently on the receiving end of trolls on social media, then it has to be Sanjay Manjrekar. He is a familiar face in cricket fraternity. But a

