
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







ODI News
thumb

India becomes the world No. 1 in all formats at same time

Team India made history by becoming world number one in all three formats simultaneously. Team India became the number one Test Team in the most recent ICC Test Team Ranking. Team

thumb

Pakistan Qualify for ODI World Cup 2023 in India

Pakistan and New Zealand on Sunday boosted their chances of qualifying directly for the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, but West Indies will have to rely on other results to surv

thumb

Scotland vs New Zealand, only ODI, Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The 1st ODI of the New Zealand Tour of Scotland 2022 will be played between Scotland and New Zealand on 31 July 2022 at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland.Scotland put

thumb

Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes support that Eoin Morgan is a 'phenomenal leader'

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler have backed Eoin Morgan to do well and expected the southpaw to be at his best again in the future.Eoin Morgan led England to their first 50-over World C

thumb

Babar Azam gets his ODI and T20I Team of the Year caps

Pakistan's all-format captain Babar Azam has finally received his ODI and T20I caps after the leading batsman was voted into the 2021 Team of the Year in both formats.Pakistan's al

thumb

Zimbabwe set their eyes on back-to-back ODI series wins in Sri Lanka

Two significant weaknesses in Sri Lanka's XI were revealed on Tuesday. On flat stretches, even with Dushmantha Chameera aside, the bowling attack lacked early and middle overs pene

thumb

IND vs. SA: From 2006 to 2018, India's ODI ventures in South Africa were revisited

India's ODI record in South Africa is extremely bad. When the ICC first hosted the ODI World Cup in the country in 2003, BCCI and Indian fans were not expecting it. Despite India r

thumb

Australia women break Ponting's men's world record

Meg Lanning's Australia women's team has gone past Ricky Ponting's World Cup-winning team's record ODI streak in 2003.[caption id="attachment_162457" align="aligncenter" width="640

thumb

Indian statisticians suggest new names for ODIs

By  Bipin DaniWorld's renowned Indian cricket statistician Mohandas Menon wants the One Day International matches to be renamed. In the recently concluded World Cup the match betwe

thumb

Bangladeshi pacers second best in 2018 ODIs

Bangladesh's fast bowlers have had a great year in ODIs in 2018. They have ended up the year on a high with 90 wickets.Bangladeshi pacers' 90 wickets came out of the total 142 wick

thumb

Stats: Bangladesh vs Windies ODIs

Bangladesh vs Windies three-match ODI series kicks off on Sunday in Mirpur. Here are some of the statistics before building up to the series.[caption id="attachment_110591" align="

thumb

Shah eyes ODI return for Pakistan

[caption width="320" id="attachment_81674" align="aligncenter"] Yasir Shah has played in 17 ODIs for Pakistan © Getty Images[/caption]Pakistan leg-spinner Yasir Shah who has been a

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.